MP 10th result 2020 has been announced

Madhya Pradesh board announced class 10 exam results today. This year total 8,93,336 regular students and 2,04,110 private students appeared for the board exams this year. Total 5,60,474 students have passed this year.

The pass percentage has improved marginally this year. This year the board had to cancel exam for a few papers. As a result, all students were given general promotion in two subjects.

Among the regular students, 4,68,288 boys and 4,25,048 girls appeared for the exam. Out of these 2,80,903 boys and 2,79,571 girls have passed in the exam.

The overall pass percentage is 62.84 per cent. 60.09 per cent boys and 65.87 per cent girls have passed in the exam.

In MP Board 10th exam, 3,42,390 students have been placed in first division, 2,15,162 have been placed in second division, and 2,922 are in third division.

Among the private candidates, 1,25,801 boys and 78,309 girls appeared for the exam.

The pass percentage among private students is 16.95 per cent. 16.97 per cent boys and 16.92 per cent girls have passed.

Total 360 students have been placed in the top 10 list. The first rank is shared by 15 students who have all scored 100 per cent marks. The merit list released by the board is provisional and final list will be announced after the process of re-totaling is complete.