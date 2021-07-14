MP Board 10th Result 2021 Today; List Of Official Websites, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock MPBSE 10th result 2021 today at mpbse.mponline.gov.in (representational)

MPBSE MP Board 10th result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare Class 10 results today, July 14. As per the official announcement, MP board Matric result will be released at 4 pm on the official websites of the board, and on some unofficial websites. This year, MPBSE did not conduct board exams and results have been prepared based on students’ performance in past examinations.

Recommended: Check 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 students. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

The official websites for MP board 10th result are: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, results will also be available on the MPBSE MOBILE app. The app can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore. Candidates will need to use their roll numbers and the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

As per the MP board evaluation criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.

The pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage, the board said.

Additionally, schools’ performance in the past three years will also be considered, it added.

Candidates who fail to obtain the minimum passing marks (33 per cent) will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.