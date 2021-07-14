MP Board 10th Result 2021 Today; List Of Official Websites, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock MP board Matric result will be declared soon (representational)

MPBSE HSC result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board 10th result on the official website soon. Students can access the MP Board 10th result 2021 using their roll numbers through mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MPBSE Class 10 results. However, students are advised to cross-examine the results with those given on the official websites.

The result will be released at 4 pm today.

MP Board Matric the results can be checked from a mobile app ‘MPBSE MOBILE’ which is available to be downloaded from Google Playstore. Candidates will be required to enter the roll number and submit and the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

How To Check MPBSE 10th Result 2021

Step 1: Visit mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Insert roll number and other required login credentials

Step 3: Submit and view MP Class 10th result

Students viewing the results from private portals can, however, cross-check their results from the official source for authentication.

Madhya Pradesh government had to cancel the Class 10 Board exams in view of rising COVID-19 cases. As per the assessment criteria released by the board, Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.

The Madhya Pradesh board is yet to decide on the date of Class 12th results.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2020

Last year, a total of 8,93,336 regular students and 2,04,110 private students appeared for the board exams, out of whom 5,60,474 students had passed.

Among the regular students, 4,68,288 boys and 4,25,048 girls appeared for the exam. Out of these, 2,80,903 boys and 2,79,571 girls had passed the exam.

The overall pass percentage was 62.84 per cent. 60.09 per cent boys and 65.87 per cent girls had passed in the exam.