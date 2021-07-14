MP Board 10th Result 2021 Soon, Direct Result Links Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The official time for declaration of MPBSE Matric results is 4 pm

MP board 10th result will be declared in less than an hour. The official time for declaration of MPBSE Matric results is 4 pm. The MP School Education Minister will declare the results at a press conference. Links to check MP board Class 10 result will be activated soon after the press conference. Alternatively, students can also download the MPBSE mobile app and access their results.

Recommended: Check 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 students. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

These are the direct links to check MP board 10th result 2021:

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Download MP board Matric Result 2021 At Mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on the result link under the “downloads” section. Enter the details asked Submit

Steps To Check MP Board 10th Result 2021 At Mpbse.nic.in, Mpresults.nic.in

Go to the official website Click on the ‘MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2021’ link Enter your roll number and other required details Submit to view result

MP board results will also be available on unofficial websites, which students may use if they are unable to access the official ones. However, they are advised to visit an official website later when it is available and verify their results.

Close to 11 lakh students are waiting for their MP board 10th results, according to reports.