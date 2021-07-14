  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board 10th Result 2021 Soon, Direct Result Links Here

MP Board 10th Result 2021 Soon, Direct Result Links Here

MP board 10th result will be declared in less than an hour. The official time for declaration of MPBSE Matric results is 4 pm. The MP School Education Minister will declare the results at a press conference.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 3:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Press Conference Begins Soon, Result Shortly
MP Board SSC Result: MPBSE To Announce 10th Result Shortly
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Soon; List Of Official Websites, Other Details
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Today; List Of Official Websites, Other Details
MP Board Class 10 Result Releasing Tomorrow
MP Board Special Exams For Class 10, 12 Students In September; Application Begins Soon
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Soon, Direct Result Links Here
The official time for declaration of MPBSE Matric results is 4 pm
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MP board 10th result will be declared in less than an hour. The official time for declaration of MPBSE Matric results is 4 pm. The MP School Education Minister will declare the results at a press conference. Links to check MP board Class 10 result will be activated soon after the press conference. Alternatively, students can also download the MPBSE mobile app and access their results.

Recommended: Check 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 students. Click Here to Download Free E-book. 

These are the direct links to check MP board 10th result 2021:

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Download MP board Matric Result 2021 At Mpbse.mponline.gov.in

  1. Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in

  2. Click on the result link under the “downloads” section.

  3. Enter the details asked

  4. Submit

Steps To Check MP Board 10th Result 2021 At Mpbse.nic.in, Mpresults.nic.in

  1. Go to the official website

  2. Click on the ‘MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2021’ link

  3. Enter your roll number and other required details

  4. Submit to view result

MP board results will also be available on unofficial websites, which students may use if they are unable to access the official ones. However, they are advised to visit an official website later when it is available and verify their results.

Close to 11 lakh students are waiting for their MP board 10th results, according to reports.

Click here for more Education News
Education News MP board 10th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Press Conference Begins Soon, Result Shortly
Live | MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Press Conference Begins Soon, Result Shortly
MP Board SSC Result: MPBSE To Announce 10th Result Shortly
MP Board SSC Result: MPBSE To Announce 10th Result Shortly
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Result Announced, 99.47% Students Pass
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Result Announced, 99.47% Students Pass
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Malappuram Records Most A+ Scorers Again
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Malappuram Records Most A+ Scorers Again
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Revaluation Date Announced, SAY Exams Later
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Revaluation Date Announced, SAY Exams Later
.......................... Advertisement ..........................