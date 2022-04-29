MP Board 10th, 12th Results Available On Websites; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board 10th and 12th results are declared on the official websites

MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, declared the 10th and 12th results today, April 29, 2022. The MPBSE Matric or Class 10 and MPBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 Results are now available on official websites. Candidates from MP Board looking for their results can now check the websites mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES

While MP Board Class 10 results reached the pass percentage of 59.54 per cent, MPBSE Class 12 pass percentage touched 72.72 per cent this year. Nancy Dubey from 10th topped the examination and Pragati Mittal is declared as the MP Board 12th topper 2022.

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Direct Link

MP Board 10th Result 2022: Direct Link

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results Websites

To check the results of MP Board 10th and 12th, candidates can go to the following websites:

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 10th Results 2022: How To Check

1. Visit the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on 10th, 12th exam result 2022 link

3. Enter your log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number

4. MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on screen

5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download or view their mark sheets through the MPBSE mobile apps. MPBSE app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. Students can see their results from the app after submitting their application number and roll number.

More than 18 lakh candidates appeared for MP Board 10th and 12th final examinations 2022. The MP Board exams 2022 were held between February 17 and March 12, 2022 across the state.