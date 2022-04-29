  • Home
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today; Check MPBSE Minimum Passing Criteria

MP Board Results 2022: The MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be declared at 1 pm today. Once declared, the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results will be available on official websites-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 9:32 am IST

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today; Check MPBSE Minimum Passing Criteria
MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be declared at 1 pm today
Image credit: Shutterstock

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce MP Board Results 2022 on Friday, April 29. The MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be declared at 1 pm today. Once declared, the MP Board 10th, 12th results will be available on official websites-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates

Apart from this, some private portals will also host the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results. To check the MPBSE results, candidates will need to enter their roll numbers and dates of birth.

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check And Download MPBSE Scorecards

  • Go to the official website -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12.
  • Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future references.

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Passing Criteria

To pass the Madhya Pradesh Board exams, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and practical exams. The MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. According to the MP Board's revised marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works.

Over 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh this year. The MP Board exams 2022 were conducted between February 17 and March 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.

MPBSE results MP Board 10th results MP Board 12th Result

