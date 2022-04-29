  • Home
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared: Drop In Pass Percentage; 72.72% At 12th, 59.54% At 10th

MP Board Result 2022: The MP Board exam results are now available on the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 2:20 pm IST

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared: Drop In Pass Percentage; 72.72% At 12th, 59.54% At 10th
MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 declared

MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 have been announced today, April 29. A total of 18 lakh students had appeared in the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 conducted between February 17 and March 12. The MP Board exam results are now available on the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Candidates can check their MP Board results by using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Pass Percentage

The MP Board recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage for MPBSE 10th and 12th last year. Meanwhile, this year the pass percentage has declined to 72.72 per cent for Class 12 students, the pass percentage for MPBSE Class 10 stood at 59.54 per cent.

How To Check MP Board Results 2022:

  • Go to the official website -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12.
  • Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future references.

MP Board Result 2022: Direct Link

The MP Board result declaration process was delayed due to errors in as many as six papers, as per MPBSE. Almost 1.30 crore copies were evaluated, the evaluation process was commenced in March.

MP Board 10th results MP Board 12th Result

