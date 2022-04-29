  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board Result Live 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results At 1 PM Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Live

MP Board Result Live 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results At 1 PM Today; Official Website, Direct Link

MP Board Result 2022 Live: The MP Class 10, 12 result will be declared at 1 pm today. The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 9:56 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Result Date, Time
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Between April 29 And 30
Madhya Pradesh Board Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 This Week, Says Official
MP Board Result For 2022 Exams By April-End; Official Website, Download Steps Here
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By April-End, Says MPBSE Controller
MP Board Result Live 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results At 1 PM Today; Official Website, Direct Link
MPBSE Class 10, 12 result will be declared at 1 pm today.
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 board exams today, April 29. The MP board Class 10, 12 result date and time, MPBSE in a social media post said that the MPBSE results 2022 will be declared at 1 pm today. The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. To access the Class 10, 12 Madhya Pradesh result 2022, candidates will be required to use credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Latest: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.
Don't Miss: Browse Top 1600+ Colleges in Madhya Pradesh by Stream/city:  Click here
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

While Class 10 Madhya Pradesh board exams were held from February 18, the MP board Class 12 exams were held between February 17 and March 12. As per officials, a total of 7,14,932 students, including some speech and hearing-impaired children, had enrolled for the Class 12 MP board 2022 exams. The MP board 2022 Class 12 exams were held at 3,586 centres, of which 287 had been identified as sensitive and 357 as hyper-sensitive.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

Step 1: Go to official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2022

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view MP board result 2022

Live updates

MP Board Result 2022 Live: The MPBSE Class 10, 12 result will be declared at 1 pm today. The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

09:56 AM IST
April 29, 2022

MP Board 10th, 12th Result: List Of Websites

MP Board results 2022 will be available on the official websites –

— mpbse.nic.in

— mpbseresults.nic.in

— mpbse.mponline.gov.in



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
09:47 AM IST
April 29, 2022

MP Board 10th Result Via SMS

To check MP Board 10th result 2022 via SMS, type MPBSE10<Roll Number> and send the SMS to 56263.

09:36 AM IST
April 29, 2022

MPBSE Result 2022: Passing Criteria For 10th, 12th

To pass the MP Board exams, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and practical exams.

09:26 AM IST
April 29, 2022

Mpresults.nic.in 2022 Result: Credentials Required

To access the Class 10, 12 Madhya Pradesh result 2022, candidates will be required to use credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. Read More

09:16 AM IST
April 29, 2022

Mpbse.nic.in 2022 Result 12th

The MP Board Class 12 result will be declared today, April 29, 2022, on the official websites-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. 

09:11 AM IST
April 29, 2022

MP Board 10th Result 2022 Time

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MPBSE Class 10 result 2022 at 1 pm today.

09:05 AM IST
April 29, 2022

MPBSE Result 2022: Passing Criteria

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.


09:03 AM IST
April 29, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Board Result: MPBSE Revised Marking Scheme

As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

08:46 AM IST
April 29, 2022

Mpbse.nic.in MP Board Result 2022: How To Check

1. Visit the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on 10th, 12th exam result 2022 link

3. Enter your log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number

4. MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on screen

5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

08:40 AM IST
April 29, 2022

MPBSE Result 2022: Websites

The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

08:39 AM IST
April 29, 2022

Mpbse.nic.in Result

The MP Class 10, 12 result will be declared at 1 pm today.

08:32 AM IST
April 29, 2022

MP Board Result 2022

The MPBSE will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 board exams today, April 29.

Click here for more Education News
MPBSE 10th results MPBSE 12th results MP Board results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today; Check MPBSE Minimum Passing Criteria
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today; Check MPBSE Minimum Passing Criteria
MPBSE, Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
MPBSE, Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
Google, Telangana Government Collaborate To Support Youth, Women Entrepreneurs With Digital Skills
Google, Telangana Government Collaborate To Support Youth, Women Entrepreneurs With Digital Skills
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill To Set Up Siddha Medical University; CM MK Stalin Chancellor
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill To Set Up Siddha Medical University; CM MK Stalin Chancellor
Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1
Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................