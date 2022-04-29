MPBSE Class 10, 12 result will be declared at 1 pm today.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 board exams today, April 29. The MP board Class 10, 12 result date and time, MPBSE in a social media post said that the MPBSE results 2022 will be declared at 1 pm today. The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. To access the Class 10, 12 Madhya Pradesh result 2022, candidates will be required to use credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

While Class 10 Madhya Pradesh board exams were held from February 18, the MP board Class 12 exams were held between February 17 and March 12. As per officials, a total of 7,14,932 students, including some speech and hearing-impaired children, had enrolled for the Class 12 MP board 2022 exams. The MP board 2022 Class 12 exams were held at 3,586 centres, of which 287 had been identified as sensitive and 357 as hyper-sensitive.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

Step 1: Go to official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2022

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view MP board result 2022