MP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Schedule Released, Forms To Be Out Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board compartment exam schedule released

MPBSE MP Board Compartment Exam 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam schedule. According to the schedule, the MPBSE 12th compartment exams will be held from June 20 to June 27, while the supplementary exam for MP Board Class 10 will be held between June 21 and June 30. The exams will be held in the morning shift - from 9 am to 12 noon.

Recommended: Explore top Courses After 10th for your bright future. Download Here

Don't Miss: Which stream to opt after class 10th for better future. Check Here

Latest: Popular Courses after 10th Class (in Hindi) . Download Free!

The Madhya Pradesh Board 10th and 12th compartment exam forms will be available from tomorrow, May 4, 2022. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 359 for each subject for which they want to appear.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 was 59.54 per cent, while 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 MP board exams. The MP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are available on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Classes 10 and 12 students who have failed the MP Board exam can apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 scheme on the official website- mpsos.nic.in. The online application process for the open school exam will be closed on May 15, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20.