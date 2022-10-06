  • Home
MP BE 2022 Seat Allotment Result: To download MP BE seat allotment letter application number, date of birth and password will have to be used.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 10:49 am IST

MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh Announces Round-2 Seat Allotment Result
MP BE seat allotment round-2 result 2022 out
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Technical Education has announced the state’s round 2 seat allotment result of engineering programmes. Candidates who had submitted the MP BTech counselling form will now be able to check the MP BE, BTech seat allotment result at dte.mponline.gov.in. The MP BE 2022 seat allotment round-1 result has been declared on the basis of merit. To download MP BE seat allotment letter application number, date of birth and password will have to be used.

Applicants willing to float their seats under round-2 seat allotment will have to select the upgradation option through the candidate login mentioning the selected institutions and course of the potential institute. Candidates who have been allotted seats under round 2 but willing for upgradation have to submit an additional application fee in online mode for the same. If a candidate does not submit the additional fee then the upgradation application will not be locked.

MP BE Seat Allotment Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the MP BE official website -- dte.mponline.gov.in
  2. Click on the MP B.Tech round 2 seat allotment link
  3. Enter application number, date of birth, and password and click on submit button
  4. Download MP BE provisional allotment letter
