Mp 12th Result 2020: Amid speculation about result declaration date for Madhya Pradesh Board class 12 exam, reports have emerged that the board is preparing to announce class 12 results on July 27.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 1:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

Amid speculation about result declaration date for Madhya Pradesh Board class 12 exam, reports have emerged that the board is preparing to announce class 12 results on July 27. MP Board 12th result will be released on the board's official website, 'mpbse.nic.in', 'mpbse.mponline.gov.in' and on the official results portal, 'mpresults.nic.in'.

The result will be announced by State School Education Minister (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar at 3 pm tomorrow. MP 12th result will be available on the website after announcement.

As per reports, over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 12th exams. The exam was held at 3,682 exam centres under strict safety protocols.

The board has already announced class 10 exam results. MP Board 10th results were announced on July 4. 62.84 per cent students passed in class 10 exam.

This year the board exams as well as the results have been delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis. The board had to postpone class 12 exams due to the pandemic and the lockdown announced to contain its spread. The exams were finally held from June 9 to June 16.

Meanwhile, the board has decided to conduct special exam for such differently-abled students who were unable to appear for the 12th board exams which were held from June 9 to June 16. The board will finalize the list of students who will be eligible to appear in the special exams on July 27.

