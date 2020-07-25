Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020 Expected Next Month

MP 12th result is expected next month

MP 12th results are expected next month. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) concluded the exam for postponed subjects of class 12 in June. Since, then there has been continuous speculation about the result declaration. The board has already announced class 10 exam results. MP Board 10th results were announced on July 4. 62.84 per cent students passed in class 10 exam.

Madhya Pradesh Board is expected to announce 12th result date in advance.

The MP board 12th result will be released on the board's official website, 'mpbse.nic.in', and on the board's official result portal, 'mpresults.nic.in'.

This year the board exams as well as the results have been delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis. The board had to postpone class 12 exams due to the pandemic and the lockdown announced to contain its spread. The exams were finally held from June 9 to June 16.

As per reports, over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 12th exams. The exam was held at 3,682 exam centres under strict safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the board has decided to conduct special exam for such differently-abled students who were unable to appear for the 12th board exams which were held from June 9 to June 16. The board will finalize the list of students who will be eligible to appear in the special exams on July 27.