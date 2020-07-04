MP board 10th result 2020 will be announced today @ mpresults.nic.in

MP Board class 10 result will be announced today. The board, as per a notice, on its result website will release HSC (class 10) result at 12 noon. This year, reportedly, 10 lakh students sat for class 10 exams in Madhya Pradesh. The exams were held in March except for a few papers which were postponed after coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. The board, later, decided to postpone the remaining class 10 papers mark students based on internal assessment and average marks in other papers.

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Result: Direct Links

Class 10 students will be able to check their result after 12 noon today. The result will be available on the board's official website. Students can check the direct links for the official websites below:

MP 10th Result Direct Link 1

MP 10th Result Direct Link 2

Apart from the official websites, MP Board 10th result will also be available on some private result websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

Students would need their examination roll number to check their result. They can follow the steps given below to check their result.

Step one: Go to official website.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Same steps can be followed to check result on mobile phones enabled with internet.