MP 10th Result 2020: Mp Board 10th result will be announced today @ mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board is expected to announce class 10 results today. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the MP Board HSC or class 10 examinations this year. The MP Board 10th result will be released on the board's official website, and its result portal. Madhya Pradesh Board had held High School or class 10 examinations in March but a few papers had to be postponed and then cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown which was announced to contain its spread. The board has not made any announcements on class 12 result declaration. The remaining papers of class 12 were not cancelled and held in June.

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update

July 4, 9.05 am: Students can check their MP 10th Result on these direct links here.

July 4, 8.55 am: MP Board students would need their exam roll numbers to check their result online.

July 4, 8.45 am: MP 10th result will be announced at 12 noon today and will be released on the results website.

July 4, 8.40 am: Madhya Pradesh Board was earlier reluctant to confirm the MP board 10th result date. “The Board had set a target to release the Class 10 results by July 10. It is likely to be released tomorrow,” an official from the board told NDTV on July 3.

July 4, 8.30 am: Madhya Pradesh Board will announce high school or class 10 result today.



