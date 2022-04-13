  • Home
  • Education
  • Move To Make Hindi Compulsory In North East Up To Class 10 Will Create Disharmony: Students’ Bodies

Move To Make Hindi Compulsory In North East Up To Class 10 Will Create Disharmony: Students’ Bodies

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NESO called for immediate withdrawal of the “unfavorable policy”, suggesting that indigenous languages should be made compulsory in their native states till Class 10, while Hindi should remain an optional or elective subject.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 12:14 pm IST | Source: PTI
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

17 Eklavya Schools To Be Functional In Tripura By 2023-24 Academic Year: Minister
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today At Kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
NCPCR Says 203 Out Of 1027 Govt Schools In Delhi Functioning Without A Head, Seeks Explanation
Punjab Govt Directs Private Schools To Display List Of Shops Selling Books, Uniform
Private Schools In Delhi Hike Fees Over 80%, Alleges Delhi Parents Association
Delhi Government's Schools Of Specialised Excellence Renamed After BR Ambedkar: Manish Sisodia
Move To Make Hindi Compulsory In North East Up To Class 10 Will Create Disharmony: Students’ Bodies
A meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on April 7 that all northeast states have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools till Class 10.
Kohima:

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), a conglomeration of eight students’ bodies, has taken umbrage over the Centre’s decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject till Class 10 in the region, contending that the move will be detrimental for indigenous languages and create disharmony.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NESO called for immediate withdrawal of the “unfavorable policy”, suggesting that indigenous languages should be made compulsory in their native states till Class 10, while Hindi should remain an optional or elective subject. Mr Shah had said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on April 7 that all northeast states have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools till Class 10.

“It is understood that the Hindi language accounts for approximately 40-43 per cent of native speakers in India, however it is worth noting that there is a plethora of other native languages in the country, which are rich, thriving and vibrant in their own perspectives, giving India an image of a diverse and multilingual nation,” NESO said.

In the northeast, each state bears its own unique and diversified languages spoken by different ethnic groups ranging from Indo-Aryan to Tibeto-Burman to Austro-Asiatic families, the organisation, comprising the All Assam Students’ Union, Naga Students’ Federation, All Manipur Students’ Union and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union among others, said.

“The imposition of Hindi as a compulsory subject in the region will be detrimental not only for the propagation and dissemination of the indigenous languages, but also to students who will be compelled to add another compulsory subject to their already-vast syllabus. “Such a move will not usher in unity, but will be a tool to create apprehensions and disharmony… NESO is vehemently against this policy and will continue to oppose it,” the letter dated April 12 and signed by its chairman Samuel B Jyrwa and secretary general Sinam Prakash Singh, said.

NESO added that the Centre should, instead, focus on further upliftment of indigenous languages of the northeast, like incorporation in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and facilitating more schemes for their development and progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News North East Studies

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DSEU Launches Residential Course In Software Programming For Women, Trans Women
DSEU Launches Residential Course In Software Programming For Women, Trans Women
AP EAPCET 2022 Mock Test Link Activated At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Mock Test Link Activated At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here
OJEE 2022: Registration Deadline For Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Extended Till April 30
OJEE 2022: Registration Deadline For Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Extended Till April 30
17 Eklavya Schools To Be Functional In Tripura By 2023-24 Academic Year: Minister
17 Eklavya Schools To Be Functional In Tripura By 2023-24 Academic Year: Minister
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today At Kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today At Kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................