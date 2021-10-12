  • Home
  • Education
  • Most Pune Colleges Remain Closed; Await Instructions From Maharashtra Government

Most Pune Colleges Remain Closed; Await Instructions From Maharashtra Government

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had last week issued an order allowing physical classes at colleges in its limits with students and staffers who have been fully vaccinated.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 4:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur Releases Revised Curriculum For Undergraduate Programmes
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Alleging Disproportionate Admission In DU From Kerala State Board
Ambedkar University Admission 2021: AUD Announces 2nd Cut-Off List For UG Courses
Faculty Member Suspended To Hide True Scale Of Financial Irregularities, Claims JNUTA
Assam Gets Approval For Eighth Medical College
Most Pune Colleges Remain Closed; Await Instructions From Maharashtra Government
Most Pune colleges remain closed; await directions from the Maharashtra government
Pune:

Most colleges in Maharashtra's Pune city remained closed on Tuesday, despite the order issued by the civic authorities permitting them to reopen for physical classes, an official said. Colleges are exercising caution and waiting for clear instructions from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the state government, the official said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had last week issued an order allowing physical classes at colleges in its limits with students and staffers who have been fully vaccinated.

"We are waiting for clear instructions from the state higher education department and Savitribai Phule Pune University, as most colleges are affiliated to it," said Sudhakar Jadhavar, general secretary of Maharashtra State Principals Federation.

The number of students who have taken both doses of the vaccine is less, he said, adding that there are at least 450 colleges in the PMC limits.

"We have asked all colleges to conduct a survey of students who have been fully vaccinated. We have also asked educational institutions to sanitise college campuses and complete the preparatory work, as we are expecting a circular from the state government about reopening of colleges," Mr Jadhavar said.

Dr Sanjay Kharat, the principal of Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, said that the college has started conducting a survey of students who have been fully vaccinated. "Once we get the data, we can properly start physical lectures. This will take at least two to three days," he said.

Meanwhile, Fergusson College, an autonomous institution, reopened for physical classes on Tuesday. "We reopened the senior college wing for physical classes by adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols. Students who are fully vaccinated have been allowed to attend physical lectures," college principal Dr Ravindrasinh G Pardeshi said. The college was reopened in accordance with the PMC's order, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kanpur Releases Revised Curriculum For Undergraduate Programmes
IIT Kanpur Releases Revised Curriculum For Undergraduate Programmes
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes
JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA Counselling Schedule Released; To Start From October 16
JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA Counselling Schedule Released; To Start From October 16
NEET UG 2021: Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy
NEET UG 2021: Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy
10 Points On JoSAA Counselling, Seat Allotment
10 Points On JoSAA Counselling, Seat Allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................