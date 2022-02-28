  • Home
IGNOU To Celebrate National Science Day 2022 Today; MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Invited As Chief Guest

"Hon'ble MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar will be addressing the National Science Day celebration as the Chief Guest, organized by the School of Sciences, IGNOU virtually tomorrow from 11:55 AM onwards." Ministry of Education tweeted

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 10:48 am IST | Source: Careers360

MoS Education Subhas Sarkar to address National Science Day today
Image credit: twitter.com/OfficialIGNOU
New Delhi:

National Science Day 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will celebrate the National Science Day 2022 on Monday, February 28. To grace the occasion, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar invited as chief guest, and will address the occasion virtually.

"Hon’ble MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar will be addressing the National Science Day celebration as the Chief Guest, organized by the School of Sciences, IGNOU virtually tomorrow from 11:55 AM onwards." Ministry of Education tweeted.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Nobel prize winning Indian physicist CV Raman. This year the theme of National Science Day is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), in 1986, asked the Government of India to announce February 28 as National Science Day. The government accepted and declared the day as National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) National Science Day
