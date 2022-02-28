IGNOU To Celebrate National Science Day 2022 Today; MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Invited As Chief Guest

Image credit: twitter.com/OfficialIGNOU MoS Education Subhas Sarkar to address National Science Day today

National Science Day 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will celebrate the National Science Day 2022 on Monday, February 28. To grace the occasion, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar invited as chief guest, and will address the occasion virtually.

"Hon’ble MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar will be addressing the National Science Day celebration as the Chief Guest, organized by the School of Sciences, IGNOU virtually tomorrow from 11:55 AM onwards." Ministry of Education tweeted.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Nobel prize winning Indian physicist CV Raman. This year the theme of National Science Day is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), in 1986, asked the Government of India to announce February 28 as National Science Day. The government accepted and declared the day as National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.