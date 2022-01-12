  • Home
  • Education
  • MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Launches Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Launches Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

A total of 40 schools will be selected for awards this year under the overall category

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 9:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IAMAI Sets Up India EdTech Consortium To Uphold Code Of Conduct By EdTech Platforms
CBSE Announces Third Expression Series On 'My Vision For India At 100 Years'
Why Is National Youth Day 2022 Celebrated On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary? Significance, History
PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival Today
Supreme Court Gives UGC 8 Weeks To Frame Guidelines For Access To Students With Disabilities In Colleges
Several Coaching Centres Sealed In Jammu And Kashmir’s Bandipora For Violating Covid Protocol
MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Launches Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar
SVP 2021-22 is open to all categories of schools
Image credit: swachhindia.ndtv.com
New Delhi:

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday (January 12) launched the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021 – 2022. The SVP 2021-22 is open to all categories of schools i.e. government, government aided and private schools in both rural and urban areas. "The schools will assessed through an online portal and mobile app in six sub-categories- Water, Sanitation, Hand Washing with soap, Operation and Maintenance, Behaviour Change and Capacity Building and the newly added category on Covid-19 preparedness and response and the system will generate the overall score and rating automatically," the release mentioned.

The schools can apply till March 2022 to apply for the awards. Schools will be awarded at the district, state and national level. A total of 40 schools will be selected for awards this year under the overall category. "The award money for the schools has been enhanced this year from Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per school, under Samagra Shiksha scheme. Also, 6 sub-category wise awards have been introduced for the first time, with award money of Rs. 20,000/- per school," the release mentioned. The school will certificate of participation showing the category-wise scores and overall rating of the school.

The minister while launching the awards underlined the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene in schools as it plays a significant role in determining the health of students, their attendance, dropout rate, and learning outcomes. "The provision of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools secures a healthy school environment and protects children from illness (including COVID-19) and exclusion," he added.

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar was first instituted in 2016-17.

Click here for more Education News
Safety in schools Swachh Vidyalaya
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Consider Tamil Nadu's Demand Favourably For NEET Exemption, CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi
Consider Tamil Nadu's Demand Favourably For NEET Exemption, CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Open, Operate With 50% Capacity: Report
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Open, Operate With 50% Capacity: Report
Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccination Of School Students: DoE
Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccination Of School Students: DoE
JNU Admissions Through CUCET From Next Year
JNU Admissions Through CUCET From Next Year
JNUTA Opposes Adoption Of CUCET For Admissions From 2022
JNUTA Opposes Adoption Of CUCET For Admissions From 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................