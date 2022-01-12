MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Launches Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

Image credit: swachhindia.ndtv.com SVP 2021-22 is open to all categories of schools

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday (January 12) launched the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021 – 2022. The SVP 2021-22 is open to all categories of schools i.e. government, government aided and private schools in both rural and urban areas. "The schools will assessed through an online portal and mobile app in six sub-categories- Water, Sanitation, Hand Washing with soap, Operation and Maintenance, Behaviour Change and Capacity Building and the newly added category on Covid-19 preparedness and response and the system will generate the overall score and rating automatically," the release mentioned.

The schools can apply till March 2022 to apply for the awards. Schools will be awarded at the district, state and national level. A total of 40 schools will be selected for awards this year under the overall category. "The award money for the schools has been enhanced this year from Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per school, under Samagra Shiksha scheme. Also, 6 sub-category wise awards have been introduced for the first time, with award money of Rs. 20,000/- per school," the release mentioned. The school will certificate of participation showing the category-wise scores and overall rating of the school.

The minister while launching the awards underlined the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene in schools as it plays a significant role in determining the health of students, their attendance, dropout rate, and learning outcomes. "The provision of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools secures a healthy school environment and protects children from illness (including COVID-19) and exclusion," he added.

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar was first instituted in 2016-17.