More Power To Autonomous Colleges Of Assam Soon: Governor

More powers should be granted to the three autonomous colleges in Assam to allow them to award degrees on their own, Assam Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said on Tuesday. At a meeting convened at the Raj Bhawan here, a detailed discussion was held on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state.

As an initial step, more powers will be granted to the three autonomous colleges of the state - North Lakhimpur College, Lakhimpur, Jagannath Barooah College, Jorhat, and Nowgong College, Nagaon - the meeting decided.

The Governor asked Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and the Education department to ensure that secondary education sections in all three autonomous colleges are transferred to nearby senior secondary schools to enable them to concentrate exclusively on quality degree courses.

He also said all vacant faculty positions should be filled up at the earliest to ensure no contractual teachers remain on the roll. It was also decided to appoint a committee to study and suggest ways and means for these autonomous colleges to start implementing NEP 2020.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the colleges should concentrate on rendering quality education and work towards producing more entrepreneurs.

Higher educational institutions, from higher secondary level itself, should not only focus on educating enrolled students but also in educating potential non-enrolled students in their local community by promoting Extension Services, he added.

Besides the minister and Principal Secretary, Education, Kalyan Chakravarty, Education Advisor Prof. Mihir Kanti Choudhury, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram, Joint Secretary of Higher Education Nivedita Laskar, Director of Higher Education Dharmakanta Mili and the principals of North Lakhimpur College, Jagannath Barooah College and Nowgong College were also present at the meeting.

