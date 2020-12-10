More Attempts Of JEE Main 2021 Under Discussion: Education Minister

Education Minister addresses questions on JEE MAIN 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today that the JEE Main 2021 exam may be held more than twice, and that the government and the National Test Agency will try to release the dates for the first attempt of the engineering entrance exam as soon as possible to give enough time to students to prepare. Mr. Pokhriyal was addressing the students during a live webinar on Twitter for which students and parents were encouraged to submit questions tagged with “#EducationMinisterGoesLive”.

Mr Pokhriyal addressed the question related to reduction in the syllabus for JEE Main 2021 as well. There have been numerous questions on the syllabus for competitive exams because several school exam boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have reduced their board exam syllabus due to the disruption caused to schooling by COVID-19. CBSE has docked its syllabus by 30%.

In response to a question on this, Mr Pokhriyal said: “We are discussing this constantly. And we are discussing how many questions can be framed in what way that we cover both the boards that have reduced syllabus and those that haven't”.

JEE Main 2021 Dates

On the possibility of entrance exams being postponed, the Minister said dates could be revised if the COVID-19 situation demanded it. “The Ministry will ensure that the dates of CBSE Board examinations, and the JEE Main 2021 dates will not clash,” he assured.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted school board exams and entrance exams this year. The first session of the JEE Main 2020 took place in January but the second session had to be postponed to September.

Despite protests from students, education stakeholders and politicians, the Engineering entrance exam was held in September with a go-ahead from the Supreme Court.

Official information regarding JEE Main 2021 will be available on Jeemain.nta.nic.in