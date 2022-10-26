  • Home
The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi has started the registrations for Foundation Course in Yoga Science for Wellness November 2022 session.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 11:13 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi has started the registrations for Foundation Course in Yoga Science for Wellness November 2022 session. The Institute is providing classes for a duration of one month (50 hours) in both online and offline mode. Candidates can register for the Foundation Course in Yoga Science for Wellness by paying online fees to the Institute Bank account number by using any payment method.

Candidates must keep the screenshot/photo/click of payment made for record purpose and this will be shared with your class teachers on demand. Following this candidate can fill the online application form properly along with the details of the transaction ID of amount paid, date of payment and bank name. Without payment details, admission may be treated as cancelled or rejected. Candidates are also required to upload the necessary documents/ candidate’s own photograph while filling the application form.

Candidates can apply for either morning or evening batch. The batches are available in both online and offline mode. The information related to mode of the course, batch timing, application link and general guidelines are available on the official website-- yogamdniy.nic.in. Candidates should thoroughly read all the instructions before filling the online application form.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi
