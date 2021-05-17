modiji_cancel12thboards: No CBSE Announcement Yet, Students Appeal To PM Modi Online

#modiji_cancel12thboards: Students appeal to PM Modi online to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021

The rising COVID-19 cases across the nation have triggered anxiety and confusion among Class 12 students as they wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to give any indication of Class 12 board exams being cancelled or postponed further. As many cities have imposed lockdowns and curfews to curtail the cases, educational institutions, among other places, have been shut indefinitely. Students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of Class 12 exams as going out to give the exams might put many students at risk.

Many students have also argued that countries with a much lower number of COVID cases have cancelled all exams, and yet, the CBSE board hasn't done the same. Others have lately taken to Twitter and started trending #modiji_cancel12thboards and #CancelExamsSaveStudents to bring the matter to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Earlier, students have repeatedly requested Education Minister Ramesh Poikhriyal and CBSE to cancel board exams by trending #CancelBoardExams.

CBSE has not taken any decision so far and said that: “It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public."

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

India Wide Parents’ Association has also written to Prime Minister’s Office requesting for cancellation of Class 12 board exams, marking via internal assessment. They say the delay will cause "anxiety, mental stress and depression."

"It's my humble request to Narendra Modi ji and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ji to please cancel 12th board exam as we students are in high pressure due to what going around and we don't want to risk our and our parents life," a students tweeted.

It's my humble request to @narendramodi ji and @DrRPNishank ji to please cancel 12th board exam as we students are in high pressure due to what going around and we don't want to risk our and our parents life#modiji_cancel12thboards pic.twitter.com/oSHNufBklX — Priyanshu Chaubey (@Priyans89230532) May 17, 2021

#modiji_cancel12thboards Schools are getting converted to hospitals!

People are dying on roads!!

There's crisis all around!

People have lost their loved one's.

@EduMinOfIndia @narendramodi @DrRPNishank "Cancel 12th board exam" #modiji_cancel12thboards l pic.twitter.com/Suiamap5Ll — Smit Modi (@_SMIT_07_) May 17, 2021

Humble request to the Govt of India to cancel the Class 12 Board Examinations. Students have been waiting for a long time. Please take a decision immediately & find an alternative.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #modiji_cancel12thboards @PMOIndia @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/dMea9Wqlc7 — Rohan Girme (@RohanGirme5) May 17, 2021