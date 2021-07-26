  • Home
Modern Educational Technology Lab Launched At NIETT

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 8:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

Kochi:

A modern Educational Technology Lab was launched at the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT) here as part of its ongoing golden jubilee year celebrations. The NIETT completed 50 years in its service to the nation on April 25, 2021.

"As part of ongoing Golden Jubilee Year celebrations, on July 26, 2021, Vice Admiral A K Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command inaugurated a modern Educational Technology Lab at NIETT, equipped with Immersive technologies headsets and 3D training aids/gadgets," a Defence release said.

NIETT is the Indian Navy's premier Institute for 'Training the Trainer' and the first Indian Navy training unit to receive the ISO certification in August 1998. During the event, the Vice Admiral also released the eighth edition of 'Learning Lounge' - the biennial training journal of NIETT.

The Learning Lounge highlights emerging trends in training technologies and educates trainers to create, develop and effectively utilise the dynamic learning environment.

The Institute trains officers and sailors of all branches of the Indian Navy, who undertake Instructional duties,the release said adding that NIETT also trains officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries.

