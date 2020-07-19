MBOSE SSLC results will be released online at megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education or MBOSE, Tura, will release the MBOSE result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) 2020 on July 20. The MBOSE SSLC results will be released online at megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in, the official results’ portals of the Board. Apart from this, the results will also be released on private results. An official statement from the Board also said after the MBOSE results release, marksheets and certificates will be issued in due course of time and the same will be intimated to all concerned. MBOSE 10th results related information will be released at mbose.in, the official website of the Board.

“The whole Result booklet can be downloaded MBOSE official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the Examination centres due to Covid-19 situation,” Controller of Examinations, Meghalaya Board of School Education said in the statement.

MBOSE results 2020: How to check SSLC results

Follow the steps given here to download your MBOSE SSLC results:

Step 1: Visit any of these websites; megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page open, enter your Meghalaya Board SSLC exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details and check your MBOSE results from next page

The Meghalaya Board announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on July 9 and 11. Over 30,600 candidates had appeared for the HSSLC examination held in 103 centres across the state in March and June.

This year, 72.24% students pass Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28% students clear the exam in Commerce stream, from schools affiliated to MBOSE, which was released on July 9.

The MBOSE declared the Meghalaya HSSLC Arts result 2020 on July 11. This year recorded an overall pass percentage of 74.34% in Arts, which is lower than in 2019 when the pass percentage was 76.28%.