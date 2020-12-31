  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ attended the virtual 17th convocation ceremony of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, Prayagraj.He encouraged the Btech students as he gave out gold medals for all the outstanding performances.

Dec 31, 2020

MNNIT Convocation 2020: Union Education Minister Presented Medals To Engineering Students
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology held its convocation ceremony
New Delhi:

Mr Pokhiryal encouraged the students to be truthful as he said, “We will progress in multi-directions. We must progress towards the path of truth. The education you received from your institute and the words delivered by your professor also encourages you to be truthful”.

Mr Pokhriyal also inaugurated an underground passage built inside the MNNIT campus.

Director of MNNIT, Allahabad, Professor Rajeev Tripathi informed about the two upcoming students' hostels within the campus. He said, “We thank the government for helping in developing and expanding MNNIT”.

Attending the 17th convocation ceremony of @MNNITALLD. @SanjayDhotreMP @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @transformIndia @mygovindia https://t.co/zmK00CtFas

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020

During the convocation ceremony, the Union Education Minister also felicitated the high-achieving students with gold medals. Institute’s gold medal was awarded to Garima Goel studying BTech in Electronics and Communication. Gold medal for BTech was awarded to Akshath Jain studying Civil engineering, Aryan Mittal studying in the second year of Computer Science engineering, Anubhav Rajput and Deepanshu Thakur studying in the first year of Computer Science engineering.

A total of 860 engineering students, 305 MTech students, and 83 students of MCA, 40 students of MBA, 18 Msc students and 89 students of Bsc were awarded the degrees.

