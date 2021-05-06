MNIT Jaipur: Check Previous Year’s JEE Main Cut-Off
Previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNIT Jaipur has been provided in the table below. Candidates can check the gender-wise JEE Main cut-off for the top engineering branches to have an idea about the rank required for admission to MNIT Jaipur.
Admissions to the undergraduate BTech programmes offered by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur are on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the ranks of the candidates along with the final result. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission into the 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 29GFTIs and also release the admission cut-off on behalf of these institutes.
JEE Main 2021 cut-off for MNIT Jaipur will vary branch-wise and category-wise as per the preference list submitted by the candidates during the choice filling process. Also, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the candidates who belong to the home state and the rest 50 per cent seats are for the candidates belonging to other states.
JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for MNIT Jaipur
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
3894
3789
Gen Female
6399
6874
EWS Male
884
676
EWS Female
1530
1215
OBC Male
1430
1573
OBC Female
4493
3655
SC Male
1059
973
SC Female
3640
1622
ST Male
360
349
ST Female
412
186
ECE
Gen Male
8757
8747
Gen Female
13706
14740
EWS Male
1600
1475
EWS Female
2628
2876
OBC Male
2983
3250
OBC Female
9154
7089
SC Male
2358
2259
SC Female
3739
2722
ST Male
909
1015
ST Female
1267
1573
ME
Gen Male
15338
17090
Gen Female
24172
32418
EWS Male
3027
3358
EWS Female
5679
6468
OBC Male
4933
5736
OBC Female
13630
15842
SC Male
3226
3795
SC Female
6549
7016
ST Male
963
1421
ST Female
1658
2853
EE
Gen Male
12237
13406
Gen Female
18206
20714
EWS Male
2192
2330
EWS Female
3465
4004
OBC Male
3701
4638
OBC Female
10428
11444
SC Male
3090
2728
SC Female
3880
4802
ST Male
463
1223
ST Female
570
1056
*HS CR indicates Home State closing rank
*OS CR indicates Other State closing rank
JEE Main 2021 is being conducted four times in February, March, April and May. JEE Main result is to be declared in the form of percentile after the first three attempts. The final JEE Main result will be declared after the last attempt in which rank will be provided to the candidates. The best of all the scores will be considered for deciding the ranks of the candidates.