MNIT Jaipur: Check Previous Year’s JEE Main Cut-Off

Last year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNIT Jaipur is provided in the table below.

Admissions to the undergraduate BTech programmes offered by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur are on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the ranks of the candidates along with the final result. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission into the 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 29GFTIs and also release the admission cut-off on behalf of these institutes.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

JEE Main 2021 cut-off for MNIT Jaipur will vary branch-wise and category-wise as per the preference list submitted by the candidates during the choice filling process. Also, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the candidates who belong to the home state and the rest 50 per cent seats are for the candidates belonging to other states.

Previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNIT Jaipur has been provided in the table below. Candidates can check the gender-wise JEE Main cut-off for the top engineering branches to have an idea about the rank required for admission to MNIT Jaipur.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for MNIT Jaipur



Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 3894 3789 Gen Female 6399 6874 EWS Male 884 676 EWS Female 1530 1215 OBC Male 1430 1573 OBC Female 4493 3655 SC Male 1059 973 SC Female 3640 1622 ST Male 360 349 ST Female 412 186 ECE Gen Male 8757 8747 Gen Female 13706 14740 EWS Male 1600 1475 EWS Female 2628 2876 OBC Male 2983 3250 OBC Female 9154 7089 SC Male 2358 2259 SC Female 3739 2722 ST Male 909 1015 ST Female 1267 1573 ME Gen Male 15338 17090 Gen Female 24172 32418 EWS Male 3027 3358 EWS Female 5679 6468 OBC Male 4933 5736 OBC Female 13630 15842 SC Male 3226 3795 SC Female 6549 7016 ST Male 963 1421 ST Female 1658 2853 EE Gen Male 12237 13406 Gen Female 18206 20714 EWS Male 2192 2330 EWS Female 3465 4004 OBC Male 3701 4638 OBC Female 10428 11444 SC Male 3090 2728 SC Female 3880 4802 ST Male 463 1223 ST Female 570 1056





*HS CR indicates Home State closing rank

*OS CR indicates Other State closing rank

JEE Main 2021 is being conducted four times in February, March, April and May. JEE Main result is to be declared in the form of percentile after the first three attempts. The final JEE Main result will be declared after the last attempt in which rank will be provided to the candidates. The best of all the scores will be considered for deciding the ranks of the candidates.