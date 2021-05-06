  • Home
Previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNIT Jaipur has been provided in the table below. Candidates can check the gender-wise JEE Main cut-off for the top engineering branches to have an idea about the rank required for admission to MNIT Jaipur.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: May 6, 2021 9:08 am IST

MNIT Jaipur: Check Previous Year’s JEE Main Cut-Off
Last year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNIT Jaipur is provided in the table below.
New Delhi:

Admissions to the undergraduate BTech programmes offered by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur are on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the ranks of the candidates along with the final result. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission into the 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 29GFTIs and also release the admission cut-off on behalf of these institutes.

JEE Main 2021 cut-off for MNIT Jaipur will vary branch-wise and category-wise as per the preference list submitted by the candidates during the choice filling process. Also, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the candidates who belong to the home state and the rest 50 per cent seats are for the candidates belonging to other states.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for MNIT Jaipur

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

3894

3789

Gen Female

6399

6874

EWS Male

884

676

EWS Female

1530

1215

OBC Male

1430

1573

OBC Female

4493

3655

SC Male

1059

973

SC Female

3640

1622

ST Male

360

349

ST Female

412

186

ECE

Gen Male

8757

8747

Gen Female

13706

14740

EWS Male

1600

1475

EWS Female

2628

2876

OBC Male

2983

3250

OBC Female

9154

7089

SC Male

2358

2259

SC Female

3739

2722

ST Male

909

1015

ST Female

1267

1573

ME

Gen Male

15338

17090

Gen Female

24172

32418

EWS Male

3027

3358

EWS Female

5679

6468

OBC Male

4933

5736

OBC Female

13630

15842

SC Male

3226

3795

SC Female

6549

7016

ST Male

963

1421

ST Female

1658

2853

EE

Gen Male

12237

13406

Gen Female

18206

20714

EWS Male

2192

2330

EWS Female

3465

4004

OBC Male

3701

4638

OBC Female

10428

11444

SC Male

3090

2728

SC Female

3880

4802

ST Male

463

1223

ST Female

570

1056


*HS CR indicates Home State closing rank
*OS CR indicates Other State closing rank

JEE Main 2021 is being conducted four times in February, March, April and May. JEE Main result is to be declared in the form of percentile after the first three attempts. The final JEE Main result will be declared after the last attempt in which rank will be provided to the candidates. The best of all the scores will be considered for deciding the ranks of the candidates.

