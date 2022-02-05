  • Home
MK Stalin Led Meet Resolves To Send Anti-NEET Bill Again To Tamil Nadu Governor

NEET Bill: A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 5, 2022 9:05 pm IST

A meeting of parties, led by MK Stalin, resolved to send again the NEET Bill to Governor
Chennai:

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.

The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

