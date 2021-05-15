MJPRU Bareilly To Use JEE Main, UPCET Scores To Admit Students

The April and May sessions of JEE Main 2021 was earlier postponed in view of COVID-19

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, will use the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 scores to admit students, the National Testing Agency, which conducts these exams, said.

The institute will use UPCET 2021 for admitting students to the first year of Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses.

Admission to the second year (lateral entry) of Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) will be given based on UPCET 2021 result, the university said.

JEE Main 2021 scores will be used for BTech admission, it said.

Registration for UPCET 2021 is going on. Students can submit their forms up to May 31 at upcet.nta.nic.in.

Apart from MJPRU, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, will also use UPCET for admission to different programmes.

JEE Main is being held in four sessions this year. The first two sessions are over and results have been announced. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA had to postpone the April and May sessions of the exam. New dates for the two sessions are yet to be announced.

