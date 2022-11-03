Mizoram University 17th Convocation: President Droupadi Murmu Appreciates Rising Number Of Girl Students

Mizoram University 17th Convocation

The Mizoram University organised its 17th Convocation today, November 3, 2022. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the occassion as a Chief Guest. President Droupadi Murmu said that the growing number of female students in higher education is appreciable but should increase at a higher rate while pointing towards the fact that in the academic session 2021-22 in Mizoram University, the number of girls is more than 50 per cent of the graduate students.

Addressing the students, the President said: "Convocation is an important occasion to remember and recognize the efforts of their family members who have supported them throughout their journeys. There is no limit to their capabilities. Therefore, they should just realize their potential. They are the best judge of their own talent and potential."

President advised students to explore the world and try new things. She also urged them to take the responsibility of educating the illiterate and spreading the light of knowledge. Ms Murmu also virtually inaugurated various education related projects which includes ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang, Government Aizawl College at Maulpui, permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl and Post Graduate Academic Block at Pachhunga University College.

The President said that the inauguration of two Scheduled Tribe (ST) Girls Hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang is a step towards empowerment of girl students by providing them access to quality education and other facilities. She said that the inauguration of the permanent campus of IIMC Aizawl would give a boost to media and mass communication studies across the North-East.