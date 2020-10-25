Mizoram To Shut Reopened Schools Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

  • Home
Mizoram To Shut Reopened Schools Due To Rising Number Of Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mizoram Schools: The schools, that were reopened for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 on October 16, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe 'COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight'.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 25, 2020 11:34 am IST | Source: PTI

Aizawl:

The Mizoram Government has decided to shut all schools that were reopened for students of Classes 10 and 12 due to the rising number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and also because some pupils have tested positive for the infection, Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said on Sunday. The schools, that were reopened for the students of the two classes on October 16, besides hostels, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe 'COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight', he said.

If the pandemic situation improves and the chain of local transmission is broken during the drive, the schools and hostels are likely to reopen on November 9, the minister said. Registrations for next year's board examinations are under process and online classes will continue, he said. The COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the drive, a notification said.

Only 70 per cent of the government employees will attend office on an alternate basis and the young staffers in the remaining 30 per cent will be deployed for COVID-19 duty, it said. A maximum of 35 people can attend marriage receptions and funerals and 20 people can attend political and social gatherings. The previous limit was 50, the notification said. As per the new order, gymnasiums and picnic resorts shall remain closed and sports practice will be allowed with a maximum of 10 participants for indoor events and 25 for outdoor activities. Mizoram has reported 2,389 coronavirus cases till Saturday, of which 195 are active.

