Mizoram MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2022: The students can check the HSLC result on the official website of the board -- mbse.edu.in
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 17, 2022 3:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360
MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday, May 17 declared the result of Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 exam 2022. The students can check the HSLC result on the official website of the board -- mbse.edu.in.
MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website - mbse.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'High School Leaving Certificate Exam 2022' link
- Enter your roll number and registration number
- Your MBSE HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference.
