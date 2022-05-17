Mizoram MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check

Image credit: File Photo Check MBSE HSLC 10th result 2022 at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday, May 17 declared the result of Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 exam 2022. The students can check the HSLC result on the official website of the board -- mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - mbse.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'High School Leaving Certificate Exam 2022' link

Enter your roll number and registration number

Your MBSE HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference.