Image credit: Shutterstock Mizoram HSSLC Result 2020 Declared @ mbse.edu.in, 78.52% Students Pass

78.52% students have passed in the MBSE HSSLC Result 2020. This year, 12,324 candidates have appeared in MBSE HSSLC exam out of whom 9,773 have passed. Pass percentage of male candidates is at 77.81%. The pass percentage of girl candidates is slightly higher and at 79.14%. Results are now available on the official website of the board, mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSSLC Result Direct Link

In Arts Stream, Christina Lalcchandami topped this year’s MBSE 12th result with 90.8%. Lalram Beiseii with 81.72% came second and Haris Lalpekhlua came third with 88.6%. The overall pass percentage in Arts stream is 77.90%.

The overall pass percentage in Science stream is 79.40%. Lalremsiana Darchunn with 94% topped the Science results. Zodinpuia Zirtluanga is the second topper of MBSE HSSLC result 2020 with 89% and Ashish Chauhan came third with 88.4%.

The Commerce stream topper Lalhriatpuia Ralte scored 91% marks. Lalrintluangi came second with 89.8% and Laldingzuali Sailo with 88.8% came third. Commerce stream has the best pass percentage of 85.18%.

To check Mizoram HSSLC result, click on the direct link mentioned above. The result link is available on the official website of the board as ‘HSSLC Examination Result 2020’.

The link will redirect you to MBSE’s partner website indiaresults.com. Enter roll number, registration number and click on the ‘find results’ icon to check HSSLC result.

Results are also available through SMS. Type MBSE12 <roll number> and send it to 5676750 to view result.