Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Results Declared @ Mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram board Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or HSSLC, result has been announced. Students can access the HSSLC Class 12 results on the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE. Students can access the Mizoram board HSSLC Class 12 results with the help of registration numbers and roll numbers. Apart from the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in, some private portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com have also hosted the MBSE HSSLC results 2020. However, students accessing HSSLC Mizoram results from these private portals can tally from the official website for authentication of Class 12 results.

MBSE had already declared the HSLC, or Class 10, results on May 13. Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama, Simon Shangpliang and Singokhai Chozah have topped the Class 10 HSLC exam with 476 marks. While C Vanlalruatfeli and CR Lalromawia stood second and third with 475 and 473 marks respectively.

MBSE HSLC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC result 2020 Mizoram link

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number as mentioned in the MBSE HSSLC Class 12 admit cards

Step 4: Submit and view the HSSLC result 2020 Mizoram board

A few papers of Mizoram board HSSLC Class 12 exams could not be conducted as per schedule due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. MBSE, therefore, had to reschedule the remaining papers in Arts, Commerce and Science streams and conduct those papers from June 16 to June 18.