Mizoram Girl, Daughter Of A Daily Wage Earner, Secures 8th Position In CBSE Class 12 Exam

The CBSE did not release the toppers’ list this year in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanlalvenhimi Lalfakliana, a Class 12 student from Mizoram has secured 8th position in the CBSE board exam this year. Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exam this year.

Ms Lalfakliana, daughter of a daily wage earner, has been appreciated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh for her achievement.

“#NewNortheast: Vanlalvenhimi Lalfakliana, daughter of a daily wage earner, from Aizwal, #Mizoram has made everyone proud by securing 8th position in class 12th board examinations, despite coming from a humble background. My best wishes for her bright future,” Mr Singh has tweeted.

CBSE had declared the Class 12 board exam result on July 13.

Divyanshi Jain from Lucknow has scored 600/ 600 in this year's CBSE Class 12 exams. Ms Jain, whose father owns a shop and whose mother is a home-maker, said that while she did not keep track of how many hours per day were spent in studying, she did ensure constant revision of all material.

88.78% of total students have passed the exam this year.

The number of students scoring over 95 per cent in Class 12 exam this year is more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693. In 2020, a year when the examinations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this figure more than doubled, with 38,686 students scoring above 95 per cent.