Mizoram: Colleges, Universities To Reopen From March 1

The Mizoram government has decided to reopen colleges, universities and other higher educational institutions from March 1, an official statement said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 11:40 am IST

New Delhi:

The Mizoram government has decided to reopen colleges, universities and other higher educational institutions from March 1, an official statement said. A meeting of Education and Health department officials chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Friday decided to reopen colleges, universities and higher educational institutions from March 1, the statement said.

The meeting instructed all college authorities to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), it said.

Dr Lalthangliana, who is also the Health Minister, urged authorities of schools, colleges, universities and other institutions to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines made from time to time.

Health and family welfare board vice chairman and MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga and higher and technical education board vice chairman and MLA Vanlaltanpuia also attended the meeting. Earlier on Wednesday, the government has decided to allow the reopening of schools for students of Classes 5-8 from March 1.

Schools have already reopened for students of Class 9 to 12. Re-opening of schools for students of lower classes will be decided depending on the COVID-19 situation, according to state school education department director James Lalrinchhana.

All educational institutions in Mizoram were closed since March last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

