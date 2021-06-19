  • Home
  • Education
  • Mizoram Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced, Pass Percentage 87.80%

Mizoram Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced, Pass Percentage 87.80%

The Mizoram Class 12 Board exam result was announced on Friday with 87.80 per cent of the students clearing the examination.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 19, 2021 8:35 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Mizoram Board To Announce Class 12 Results Today
78.52% Students Pass In Mizoram HSSLC Result
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared @ Mbse.edu.in; Know How To Check
Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Results Declared @ Mbse.edu.in
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 @ Mbse.edu.in; Know How To Check
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: Mizoram Class 12th Results Likely Tomorrow, Know How To Check
Mizoram Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced, Pass Percentage 87.80%
Mizoram HSSLC result 2021 released
Image credit: Shutterstock
Aizawl:

The Mizoram Class 12 Board examinations result was announced on Friday with 87.80 per cent of the students clearing the examination, an official said. The Class 12 board examination was held offline under strict COVID-19 protocols in April.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The pass percentage of girls was 88.81 per cent while that of boys was 86.69 per cent.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

At least 11,491 candidates from 186 schools have appeared for the examinations in Arts, Science and Commerce streams against the total 11,849 candidates registered.

Of the 11,491 students, 10,089 have successfully passed the examinations, registering the total pass percentage of 87.80 per cent in all streams, an increase of 9.28 per cent over last year's pass percentage of 78.52.

Sixteen students figured in top-ten in Arts stream, 13 in Science and 11 in Commerce streams. A total of 8,622 candidates appeared in Arts stream and 7,520 (87.22 pc) of them cleared the examinations.

In the Science stream, 2,052 (89.26 pc) passed out of 2,299 appeared, while 90.70 per cent of 570 Commerce students have successfully cleared the examinations.

In all three streams, 1,078 candidates passed in distinction, 4,560 in the first division, 3,605 in the second division and 846 students passed in the third division.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Mizoram Class 12 exam Mizoram HSSLC exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SC Post-Matric Scholarship: Punjab To Pay 40 Per Cent Arrears Of Private Institutions
SC Post-Matric Scholarship: Punjab To Pay 40 Per Cent Arrears Of Private Institutions
Manish Sisodia Reviews Progress Of Upcoming Delhi Sports University
Manish Sisodia Reviews Progress Of Upcoming Delhi Sports University
Assam Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams Due To Covid Situation
Assam Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams Due To Covid Situation
DU Admission 2021, CUCET: Updates After Release Of CBSE 12th Marking Scheme
DU Admission 2021, CUCET: Updates After Release Of CBSE 12th Marking Scheme
Delhi: Coaching Classes For SC, ST, OBC Students Enrolled In City Government Scheme To Start Soon
Delhi: Coaching Classes For SC, ST, OBC Students Enrolled In City Government Scheme To Start Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................