Mizoram Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link

The students who appeared from the Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE, will now be able to download the HSLC Class 10 results using the registration numbers and roll numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 1:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Scraps Class 12 Exams
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Board Exam
12th Board Exam LIVE News: Know Decisions Of UP Board, RBSE, HBSE, JEE Main, NEET
‘Best And Most Student-Friendly Decision’: PM Modi On 12th Board Exam Cancellation
Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed In Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya
Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel 12th Board Exams; Others To Take Call Soon
Mizoram Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link
Mizoram HSLC results out
New Delhi:

The Mizoram board Higher School Leaving Certificate, or HSLC, exam result has been announced. Students can access the HSLC Class 10 results on indiaresults.com. The students who appeared from the Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE, will now be able to download the HSLC Class 10 results using the registration numbers and roll numbers.

Mizoram HSLC Class 10 Results Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
mizoram school education department
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Scraps Class 12 Exams
Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Scraps Class 12 Exams
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Board Exam
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Board Exam
12th Board Exam LIVE News: Know Decisions Of UP Board, RBSE, HBSE, JEE Main, NEET
Live | 12th Board Exam LIVE News: Know Decisions Of UP Board, RBSE, HBSE, JEE Main, NEET
‘Best And Most Student-Friendly Decision’: PM Modi On 12th Board Exam Cancellation
‘Best And Most Student-Friendly Decision’: PM Modi On 12th Board Exam Cancellation
Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed In Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya
Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed In Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya
.......................... Advertisement ..........................