Mizoram Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 1:40 pm IST
The Mizoram board Higher School Leaving Certificate, or HSLC, exam result has been announced. Students can access the HSLC Class 10 results on indiaresults.com. The students who appeared from the Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE, will now be able to download the HSLC Class 10 results using the registration numbers and roll numbers.
Mizoram HSLC Class 10 Results Direct Link
