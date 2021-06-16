  • Home
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the Class 12 results on Friday. A notification issued by the board on Wednesday said that result of the Class-12 examinations will be declared at noon on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 16, 2021 3:37 pm IST

Mizoram board will declare Class 12 results on Friday, June 18
Aizawl:

Results will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present COVID-19 pandemic but can be viewed on the board's official website- www.mbse.edu.in, the notification said.

Students can also enquire about their results to the concerned officials either through phone call or sending a message on WhatsApp, it said. Results can also be obtained by sending SMS- MBSE12Roll No> to 5676750.

The Class 12 examinations under MBSE were conducted offline for various streams in April under strict COVID-19 protocols. A total of 11,849 students have registered for the examinations, according to the board controller of examinations Lalrinmawia Ralte.

Last year the pass percentage was 78.52. On May 3, the MBSE had declared the results of Class- 10 examination. The pass percentage was 82.43, the highest since the Class-10 examinations were conducted by the board in 1978.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

