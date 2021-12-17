Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule

  • Home
MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022: As per the schedule, the HSLC exam will commence from February 28, and HSSLC exam is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2022

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 7:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check MBSE HSLC, HSSLC exams schedule
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released has released the dates for High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (class 12) exams for Arts, Science, Commerce streams. As per the schedule, the HSLC exam will commence from February 28, and HSSLC exam is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2022.

mbse.edu.in, Mizoram Board HSLC exam dates, Mizoram Board HSLC exams schedule, MBSE HSLC exam schedule, Mizoram Board HSSLC exam schedule, HSSLC exam schedule, HSSLC exam dates

The class 10 exam will commence with English on February 28 and conclude on March 16 with Home Science/ Civics and Economics/ Commercial Studies, class 12 exam will also start with English and conclude on Economics on March 25. The HSLC, HSSLC exams will be held between 10 AM to 1 PM. The practical exam for HSSLC will be held on February 14, and for HSLC, the practical exam is scheduled to be held between March 17 to 23.

“Unexpected holiday (s) declared by any authority other than the Chairman, Mizoram Board of School Education, after publication of the examination programme, will not prevent conduct of the examination(s) scheduled for the day(s) concerned,” read an MBSE statement. The Mizoram Board has also released the sample papers for HSLC, HSSLC students due to take the final exams in 2021.

The detail HSLC, HSSLC exams schedule is available at the website- mbse.edu.in.

MBSE MBSE HSSLC Exam Mizoram Board Mizoram Class 12 exam
