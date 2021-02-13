Mizoram HSLC Dates: MBSE To Start Class 10 Exams From April 1

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10 exam time-table for the state board exams. The High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC exams) will begin from April 1, 2021, and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Mizoram board HSLC examinations will continue till April 20, 2021.

As per the Mizoram board Class 10 exam dates, the MBSE HSLC exams will be held between 10 am and 1 pm. The Mizoram board HSLC exams will start with the English paper on April 1. Although the MBSE Class 10 theory subjects will end on April 15 with the Mathematics paper, the practical exams of Science, Introductory Information Technology and Home Science will be held from April 16 to April 20, 2021.

Mizoram Class 10 Datesheet

Dates Subject April 1, 2021 English April 5, 2021 Social Science April 7, 2021 Home Science (Theory) / IIT (Theory) / Civics and Economics / Commercial Studies April 9, 2021 MIL April 12, 2021 Science (Theory) April 15, 2021 Mathematics





“Unexpected holiday (s) declared by any authority other than the Chairman, Mizoram Board of School Education, after publication of the examination programme, will not prevent conduct of the examination(s) scheduled for the day(s) concerned,” read an MBSE statement.

Mizoram board has also released the reduced syllabus of Class 10 HSLC exams and sample papers for the students due to take the final exams in 2021.