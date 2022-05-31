  • Home
  • Education
  • Mizoram Board 2022 Results: Girls Outperform Boys In MBSE Class 12 HSSLC Exams

Mizoram Board 2022 Results: Girls Outperform Boys In MBSE Class 12 HSSLC Exams

HSSLC result 2022 Mizoram: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were held in February-March. While the pass percentage among girls was 82.10, among boys it was 82.04, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 31, 2022 7:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Mizoram MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule
Mizoram Government Orders Probe Into School Failing To Submit Internal Assessment Marks
Students Union In Mizoram Demands Action Against School For Not Submitting Internal Assessment Marks On Time
Mizoram Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced, Pass Percentage 87.80%
Mizoram Board To Announce Class 12 Results Today
Mizoram Board 2022 Results: Girls Outperform Boys In MBSE Class 12 HSSLC Exams
Mizoram board Class 12th results announced
Aizawl:

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday announced the MBSE results of the class 12 board examinations, in which 82.07 per cent of candidates were declared successful. The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were held in February-March. While the pass percentage among girls was 82.10, among boys it was 82.04, officials said.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

A total of 9,773 students, including 5,174 girls, were declared successful. Total 11,908 candidates appeared for the examinations, they said. Total 67 students got a chance for appearing in the compartmental examination, which will be notified later.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

While 84.22 per cent of 7,586 Arts students were declared successful, 75.36 per cent of 2,212 students in Science stream cleared the exams.

In the Commerce stream, 75.47 per cent of 689 students passed the exams. Lalrohlui Ralte of Synod Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list in the Arts stream. Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang of St Paul's Higher Secondary School in Aizawl was the topper in Science, while Mercy Laltlangsangi of Oikos Higher Secondary School in Aizawl secured the top spot in the Commerce stream.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Mizoram Class 12 exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: RBSE 12th Commerce, Science Results Tomorrow
Live | UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: RBSE 12th Commerce, Science Results Tomorrow
Banaras Hindu University Scientists In Global Research Team On Planet Venus
Banaras Hindu University Scientists In Global Research Team On Planet Venus
UGC Cautions Students Against Periyar University's ODL Programmes
UGC Cautions Students Against Periyar University's ODL Programmes
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: Delphi Oinam Tops In 10th, Subhansu Jaiswal In 12th
Live | NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: Delphi Oinam Tops In 10th, Subhansu Jaiswal In 12th
Rajasthan RBSE To Announce 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Tomorrow
Rajasthan RBSE To Announce 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................