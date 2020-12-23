MIT App Of The Month: 9-Year-Old Student Awarded For Medical Mobile Application

MIT awards 9-year-old for developing mobile application

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA awarded a medical mobile application made by 9-year-old student named Pranet Pahwa of Shiv Nadar school. Pranet created an application named XDOC+ to help patients find doctors for their healthcare needs and provides information about various diseases and health conditions. It helps connect super-speciality doctors including cardiologists and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctors with patients.

The Shiv Nadar School has said that the relevance of this new mobile health application has increased in post-Covid-19 pandemic era where patients are unable to visit the doctors. For such people this app allows the patients to have video conferences, phone calls and send messages to the doctors to seek medical advice and treatment.

The application is claimed to be user-friendly and beneficial to those who live alone or do not have any family doctor.