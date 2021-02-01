  • Home
  • Education
  • Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes

Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the Union Budget announced on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 3:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

School Education Budget 2021: Five Schemes That Saw Major Changes
Post-Matric Scholarships Get Rs 35,219 Crore Boost In Union Budget 2021
Union Budget 2021: Umbrella Structure For Institutions In 9 Cities, Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up
School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions
Budget 2021: Key Announcements Made In Education
State-Wise List Of Schools, Colleges And Universities Reopening Today
Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes
Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes
New Delhi:

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the Union Budget announced on Monday. "To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, we will merge the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan and launch the Mission Poshan 2.0. We shall adopt an intensified strategy to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Out of Rs 24,435 crore allocated to the Women Child Development (WCD) Ministry, an amount of Rs 20,105 crore has been assigned to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Poshan 2.0 scheme in an umbrella scheme covering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls, National Creche Scheme).

Click here for more Education News
Union Budget
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIFT Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14
NIFT Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
Live | BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
School Education Budget 2021: Five Schemes That Saw Major Changes
School Education Budget 2021: Five Schemes That Saw Major Changes
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students Find Physics Paper ‘Moderately Difficult’
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students Find Physics Paper ‘Moderately Difficult’
Post-Matric Scholarships Get Rs 35,219 Crore Boost In Union Budget 2021
Post-Matric Scholarships Get Rs 35,219 Crore Boost In Union Budget 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................