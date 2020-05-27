Miranda House Women’s Cell Against DU’s Online Exams, Says Will Impact Women Students More

Image credit: Delhi University Miranda House Women Development cell

The Women Development Cell of Miranda House college, University of Delhi has issued a statement expressing dismay over the plans of holding online and open book examinations. It has requested the university to withdraw the “discriminatory” evaluation system.

On May 14, Delhi University announced that it is seriously considering holding open book exams, to be taken remotely, for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students in July. Later, the DU administration insisted that the exams are not online exams but will only require “minimal” use of the internet. However, the decision to employ technology has met acute opposition from both students and teachers alleging its infeasibility given its diverse student body, many of whom belong to economically weaker backgrounds and are from different parts of the country.

Online Exams Exclusionary

The letter says that the mode of examination that the university has opted to manage the academic schedule during COVID-19 crisis is “exclusionary”.

The letter says, “During an already disruptive and mentally distressing academic semester due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university has declared open book (online) examinations for its final year students without trying to survey how many students can really 'afford' to take these exclusionary exams.”

Pointing out that DU is supposed to function with the motto of 'Education for All', the letter says that decisions like online examinations broaden the socio-economic divisions instead of erasing them and work against “social upliftment”.

The college cell alleges that the university is being “insensitive” and “indifferent” to issues faced by the students residing in remote areas with minimum resources and domestic inhibitions and to the out-station students who do not have their books with them.

It says that online classes and examinations is like a far-fetched dream to the students from Kashmir which doesn't even have 4G internet networks.

The college cell asserts that the university should “actually care” about their mental health and not just stay limited to providing some e-counselling numbers on the website.

Women issues

The Miranda House Women’s Development Cell statement further says that the university should be more sensitive to the women students who are often burdened with household responsibilities as well and have “minimum to no scope of having familial support for exhausting the already meagre resources in their physical surroundings for e-learning and e-examinations”.

It contends that the university should give more consideration to “intense domestic hindrances” that the women might be facing in the form of no support, overloading domestic liabilities and violence.

The women development cell alleges that the Delhi University has dismissed the challenges that the students are facing and shrugged off of responsibilities at all levels. It further asserts: “It is almost a joke for a university whose website crashes with the slightest of user load.”

Saying that the “Delhi University has failed us time and again,” the women development cell has declared that “it stands against Delhi University's apathy towards its students, it stands against this systematic marginalization of some students, it stands against this attack on public education and it stands against online examinations.”