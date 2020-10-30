Ministry Sanctions 50 MBBS Seats To AIIMS In Jammu's Samba District

The Union Health Ministry has sanctioned 50 MBBS seats to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu’s Samba district for the 2020-21 academics session. AIIMS Hospital in Vijaypur tehsil of Samba district has been allotted 50 MBBS seats for this academic year 2020-21.

Located around 35-Kilometre from Jammu along the national highway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation on February 3 in 2019, which will be completed in 2023.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to Twitter and said, "Congratulations Jammu! Centre has decided to start the first academic session of MBBS at AIIMS, Vijaypur Jammu, from this year with 50 students. Appointment orders of the first Director of AIIMS Jammu are in the process of being issued."

50 seats allotted to AIIMS will have 13 reserved seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) including one for OBC Priority Household (PH), five seats have been kept reserved for Economically Weaker (EW).

The General category candidates will have 22 seats (including one in Priority Household) while seven seats have been kept reserved in Scheduled Caste category and three in Scheduled Tribes category.



