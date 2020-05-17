Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends Lockdown; How It’s Going To Affect Education Sector

Lockdown will continue to remain in force in the country till May 31, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A statement released by the ministry said schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will remain closed during this period while online or distance learning will continue to be permitted and will be encouraged.

The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which has been announced to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, will continue till this month-end, has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area.

The Centre, however, made it clear that only essential activities shall be allowed in containment zones.

The Centre has allowed buses and other vehicles to run.

But the key bars -- on air travel and metro rail, malls, gyms, cinemas and big gatherings -- have been retained.

Workplaces and shops can function but with restrictions, said the order, which came less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised lockdown in a in a "completely different form", with new rules.

Exams

Several boards – of states and CBSE – have recently announced their plans to conduct the board exams in June and July. Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE had earlier announced that the remaining board exams for Class 10 (of students of northeast Delhi who missed and Class 12 will be conducted between July 1 and July 15 in his webinar for students. Many state boards, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have also announced their plans to conduct the remaining board exams in June and July.

Meanwhile, those state boards that have completed the board exams have started the paper evaluation and they are expected to announce the results soon – including West Bengal (Class 10 or Madhyamik), Bihar (Matric or Class 10) and Uttar Pradesh (both Class 10 and Class 12).

Boards like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have already announced that they will be not conducting remaining examinations which were postponed earlier to stop the spread of coronavirus in their respective states. Chhattisgarh has cancelled both Class 10 and 12 remaining examinations while Madhya Pradesh decided to not to conduct the Class 10 papers.

The University Grants Commission or UGC, the national higher education regulator, has recently asked the universities to conduct examinations as per the convenience of the respective institutions keeping the lockdown guidelines in check. The Commission has asked the varsities to choose either online or offline mode for conducting the final year or semester examinations, while gave the universities an option to promote students of other classes based on internal assessment of the present and previous semesters.

Classes

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools, colleges and all other educational institutions had already gone to the online mode since then and schools and colleges which are not in summer vacation is running their classes through the virtual mode using internet and television.

According to an announcement from the UGC, college sessions for next academic year will begin in August for current students and September for new ones.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the national level technical and professional education regulator, has said the new academic session in standalone business schools or management colleges offering post graduate diploma or certificate courses will begin from July 1 and new academic session for freshers will begin from August 1.

Competitive exams

After keeping the extend of the pandemic in view, various government bodies have fixed July and August as possible months for conducting entrance examinations like JEE Main, NEET, JEE Advanced and various other state-level Common Entrance examinations.