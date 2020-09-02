Ministry Of Health Issues Standard Operating Procedures For Holding Exams

The Ministry of Health And Family Welfare on Wednesday, has issued a “standard operating procedure” (SOP) for conducting examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is meant to serve as a guide to universities and colleges on the safety measures they need to take and the clarity they must offer students.

Considering the gatherings at the exam centres, these preventive measures will be applicable to the staff, students and also the parents. The SOPs issued also stated the use of face masks, maintaining social distancing and other respiratory etiquette has to be observed at all times during the conduct of the examination.

Students appearing for the exams will undergo thermal screening and the staff involved in frisking will have to wear a “triple-layer medical mask” and gloves for proper hygiene. A “designated isolation centre” will also be provided for the students or staff members who are found symptomatic at the exam centres.

To avoid overcrowding, the exam centres may plan out the "examination schedule in a staggered manner". If any transportation is arranged by educational institutions conducting examinations, proper sanitization of buses/other transport vehicles shall be ensured, the SOPs added.

Examination hall and other common areas shall be sanitized each time before and after the examination. For online computer-based examination, the systems will be disinfected using alcohol wipes before and after the conduct of the examination.

The guidelines further stated that the instructions, SOPs and orders issued in this regard can be developed by the exam conducting centres as per local assessment and in line with the activities permitted by MHA.