Ministry Of External Affairs Invites Application For Internship Programme; Details Here

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited application for internship positions as part of Amrit Mahotsav. The last date for registering for the internship program is February 15. Candidates can visit internship.mea.gov.in and apply for the internship.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 7:43 pm IST

MEA intership application window open, register by Feb 15
New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited application for internship positions as part of Amrit Mahotsav. The last date for registering for the internship program is February 15. Candidates can visit internship.mea.gov.in and apply for the internship.

Internships at MEA headquarters will be open to candidates with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognized university at the time of applying. Also internships will also be open to students who are presently in the final year of their graduation, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum. Age of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as on December 31 of the year of internship, an official statement said.

A total of 75 internships will be offered in the year 2022 in a single term of three months during April to June 2022. All selected interns will be required to join the Ministry on the same day in April 2022. Each intern will be engaged for a minimum period of month and a maximum period of three months, the official website said.

Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, in a social media post said: “MEA Internships! Call for applications is now open for the first edition of MEA Internships Programme as part of #AmritMahotsav.”

The MEA Internship Policy 2022 seeks to take foreign policy closer to the people; bring in more focus on MEA; provide more value to the interns; ensure better gender inclusivity and increase diversity in terms of qualifications, domicile and socio-economic status amongst the cohort of interns engaged by the Ministry.

MEA Internship Programmes: Direct Link

Internship
