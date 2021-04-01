Ministry Of Education To Streamline Ways To Reduce Compliance Burden On Higher Education Sector

A series of online interactions have been held to streamline processes in reducing compliance burden on the higher education sector (Representational image)

The Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have started a series of online interactions. The series of online interactions seeks to streamline the forms and processes in reducing the compliance burden on the higher education sector as a follow-up to the Government focus on ease of doing business to enable ease of living for the stakeholders.

Certain areas including governance and regulatory reforms, and reengineering of processes and increased use of technology to ease students, faculty and staff have been identified for streamlining processes and reducing compliance burden. Repeat demand for information, an official statement said, by regulatory bodies leads to a lot of repetitive work and therefore only information that provides value addition should be insisted on from HEIs.

The first such online workshop organised in the series was chaired by Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Apart from the Higher Education Secretary, Professor DP Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission and Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was also present.

During the online interaction, representatives from Industry Associations such as CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and Vice Chancellors from several central, state, deemed, private universities and technical universities have shared their views on reducing compliance burden in Higher Education Institution.

All the Vice Chancellors present during the online interaction were requested to also conduct an internal meeting in their institutions on the theme and to forward their suggestions from the meeting to the UGC. UGC would be the nodal agency for such discussions.

More such workshops will be conducted in the near future to ensure participation of maximum Higher Education Institutions for identifying areas for reduction of compliance burden, the statement added.