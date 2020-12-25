Ministry Of Education Sanctions Rs 414 Crore To Implement IMPRESS Scheme

The Ministry of Education (MoE) launched IMPRESS (Impactful Policy Research in Social Science) has been sanctioned Rs 414 crore for implementation upto March 31, 2020. The IMPRESS scheme seeks to promote policy research in social science and aims to identify and fund research proposals in Social Sciences with max impact on governance and society.

The Indian Council of Social Science Research under the MInistry of Education has been entrusted with the task of implementing and monitoring the scheme IMPRESS. The identified domains under the IMPRESS scheme include State and Democracy; Urban Transformation; Media, Culture and Society; Employment Skills and Rural Transformation; Governance, Innovation and Public Policy; Growth, Macro Trade and Economic Policy; Agriculture and Rural Development; Health and Environment; Science and Education; Social Media and Technology; and Politics, Law and Economics.

Announcing that the ministry has sanctioned Rs 414 Crore to the scheme, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on his social media handle handle said: “Impactful Policy Research in Social Sciences (IMPRESS) aims to identify & fund #research proposals in Social Sciences with max impact on governance & society.”

He further added: “Happy to report that Rs 414 cr is sanctioned under the scheme for proper implementation.”